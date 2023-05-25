Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Teladoc Health worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,514,860. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

