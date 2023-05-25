Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $533.00 to $565.00. Approximately 394,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 192,600 shares.The stock last traded at $395.44 and had previously closed at $394.16.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.
In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day moving average is $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.
