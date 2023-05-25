Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stake Lifted by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 600.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,799 shares during the period. Telos makes up about 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Telos were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,163,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 271,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 1,286,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

TLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,967. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

