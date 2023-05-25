Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
Several brokerages have commented on TME. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
