Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310,298 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

