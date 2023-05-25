Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) CEO Steven M. Foster Sells 27,791 Shares of Stock

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,736. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

