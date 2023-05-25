Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) CEO Steven M. Foster Sells 27,791 Shares of Stock

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tenon Medical Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,736. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%.
Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
