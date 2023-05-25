Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) CTO Richard Ginn Sells 64,990 Shares

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TNON traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 44,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,892. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

