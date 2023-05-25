TerraClassicUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.27 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $137.06 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,520,588 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,921,500 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

