TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.34 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $136.80 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00053555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,520,588 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,921,500 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

