The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $4,018,646.40 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.