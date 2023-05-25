The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Buys $75,040.00 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TCS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Container Store Group

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.