The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.97. The stock had a trading volume of 788,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

