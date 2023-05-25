The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 4,543,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

