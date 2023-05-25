The Marcus Co. (MCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Marcus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Marcus has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Marcus by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.