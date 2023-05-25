The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 250 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. 388,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,602. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

