The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.38. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 240.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.