The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,232,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,439. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

