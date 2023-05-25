The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 7,881,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,250,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

