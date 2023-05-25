The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Nelson Peltz Sells 529,417 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 2,696,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,445,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

