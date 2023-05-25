Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $787.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87.
Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery
In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $284,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.