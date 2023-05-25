Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $787.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $284,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

