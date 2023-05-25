Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 958.8% from the April 30th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 1,841,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.99% and a negative net margin of 557.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

