Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 958.8% from the April 30th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 1,841,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.99% and a negative net margin of 557.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

About Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

