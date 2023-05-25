Tlwm Sells 10,960 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tlwm decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.92. 321,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,103. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

