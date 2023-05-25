Tlwm Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tlwm lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

SPDW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,280. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

