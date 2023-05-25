Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.47 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00007490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and $13.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,257.16 or 1.00006190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.97045999 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $16,698,708.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

