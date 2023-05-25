TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

