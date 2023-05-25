TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Critical Comparison

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 6 7 0 2.54 ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.30%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TotalEnergies pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.52 $20.53 billion $8.19 7.24 ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.18 $1.77 billion $3.46 3.72

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.82% 28.51% 10.55% ARC Resources 35.50% 46.13% 25.06%

Summary

ARC Resources beats TotalEnergies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

