Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 304,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

