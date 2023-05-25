TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s (TPVG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by 92 Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,099. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

