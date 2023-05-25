TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. TSS has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.71.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.