TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.86

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 15727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 54.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.