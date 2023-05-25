TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.86

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 15727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 54.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
