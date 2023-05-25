Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.59

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 335327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

