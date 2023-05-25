Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Acquires New Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 13.2% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

