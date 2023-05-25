Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Purchases New Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Kernel Group comprises about 2.0% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. owned 0.24% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,913. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

