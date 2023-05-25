Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Takes $40,000 Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACW)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. European Biotech Acquisition accounts for 0.1% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

NASDAQ EBACW remained flat at $0.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,813. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.

