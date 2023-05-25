Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Takes $40,000 Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACW)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. European Biotech Acquisition accounts for 0.1% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ EBACW remained flat at $0.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,813. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Biotech Acquisition (EBACW)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.