Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %
Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.47. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.71.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
