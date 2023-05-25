Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Cut by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 1,344,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,401. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

