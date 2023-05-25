UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 7.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $475.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,092. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.57 and its 200-day moving average is $499.93.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

