Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 732.6% in May

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 732.6% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,811,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Univec Price Performance
Shares of Univec stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,353,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Univec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Univec Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univec (UNVC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.