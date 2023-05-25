Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5584 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 17,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.67.
About Valley National Bancorp
