Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5584 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 17,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.