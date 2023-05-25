VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 12,708,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,534,016. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

