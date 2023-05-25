VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,541 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $128,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after buying an additional 754,171 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 487,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 446,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

