VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.95 and last traded at $129.34. 7,447,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 7,473,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.