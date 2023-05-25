Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.10 and last traded at C$41.15. Approximately 122,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 171,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.67.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.50.

