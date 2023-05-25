Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

