Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,984 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.81% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $109,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 222,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

