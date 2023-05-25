Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 743,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,964,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 1,658,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,948. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

