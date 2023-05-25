Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

