Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,314. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

