Vassiliki Economides Buys 12,000 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) insider Vassiliki Economides acquired 12,000 shares of Gritstone bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 1,025,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 820.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GRTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 331,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 318,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

