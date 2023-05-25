Velas (VLX) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and $505,251.47 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,454,496,469 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.