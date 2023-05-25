Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.20 and last traded at $62.20. 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Venture Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

Venture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.8067 dividend. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

